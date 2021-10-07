Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Nobel panel to announce 2021 prize for literature
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2021 6:15 am EDT
The Nobel Prize medal prior the The announcement of the 2020 Peace Prize laureate at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway on Oct. 9, 2020. EPA/Stian Lysberg Solum NORWAY OUT NORWAY OUT
STOCKHOLM – The 2021 Nobel Prize for literature is being announced Thursday, an award that has in the past honored laureates in the fields of poetry, fiction and songwriting.
The Swedish Academy will announce the recipient at about 1100 GMT.
Last year’s prize went to American poet Louise Gluck for what the judges described as her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”
The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and over $1.14 million.
The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.
Over the coming days prizes will also be awarded for outstanding work in the fields of peace and economics.
