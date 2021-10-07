Man wanted for allegedly stealing money from multiple downtown restaurants

Toronto police say they are searching for a man involved in theft from multiple downtown Toronto restaurants last month.

Police say the suspect allegedly stole money from “various employees” in each restaurant on Sept. 25.

Lenin Castillo, 54, from Toronto is wanted on four counts of theft under $5,000.

He is described as 5 feet nine inches tall with a heavy build, shaved head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, white T-shirt, a baseball cap and Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.