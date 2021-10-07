Loading articles...

1 injured after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Whitby

Last Updated Oct 7, 2021 at 9:07 am EDT

The scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Whitby on Oct. 7, 2021. 680 NEWS/Kevin Misener

One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Whitby.

Provincial police were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near Brock Street West just before 7 a.m. on Thursday.

So far, no other injuries have been reported.

The westbound lanes are closed at Brock, and police expect the closure to last for awhile.

Reports say the traffic backup on the highway extends into the Oshawa area.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:54 AM
COLLISION: #WBGardiner approaching the 427. Two vehicles rolled over. Three right lanes are blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:58 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Looking forward to the Thanksgiving Long weekend? 🦃 🍂 You’ll need the umbrella ☔️ for PARetweeted of it. I’ve got your forecas…
Latest Weather
Read more