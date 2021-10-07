1 injured after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Whitby

One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Whitby.

Provincial police were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near Brock Street West just before 7 a.m. on Thursday.

So far, no other injuries have been reported.

The westbound lanes are closed at Brock, and police expect the closure to last for awhile.

Reports say the traffic backup on the highway extends into the Oshawa area.