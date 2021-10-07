Loading articles...

Facebook is critical infrastructure. It also knows how bad it can be for people. What happens now?

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies at a Senate hearing

In today’s Big Story podcast, when Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all vanished for hours on Monday, it wasn’t a nefarious plan. It was a mistake. But what it revealed about how much the world has come to depend on Mark Zuckerberg’s collection of apps was plain: Millions of people and businesses around the world—and even one nation’s government—were completely cut off.

What Facebook has built has become essential to the functioning of much of global communications. So what are we going to do about that?

GUEST: Jesse Hirsh, Metaviews.ca

