Loading articles...

1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

One person has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene in the westbound lanes near Highway 427 around 8:15 a.m. Thursday for reports of a car and motorcycle crash.

A short time later police reported multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and a vehicle had rolled over.

Drivers are being told to expect delays in the area.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:54 AM
COLLISION: #WBGardiner approaching the 427. Two vehicles rolled over. Three right lanes are blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:58 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Looking forward to the Thanksgiving Long weekend? 🦃 🍂 You’ll need the umbrella ☔️ for PARetweeted of it. I’ve got your forecas…
Latest Weather
Read more