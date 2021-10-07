1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway

One person has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene in the westbound lanes near Highway 427 around 8:15 a.m. Thursday for reports of a car and motorcycle crash.

A short time later police reported multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and a vehicle had rolled over.

Drivers are being told to expect delays in the area.