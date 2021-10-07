Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toronto health officials declare COVID-19 outbreaks at 6 more schools
by News Staff
Posted Oct 7, 2021 6:47 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 7, 2021 at 7:34 am EDT
A photo of a student in a classroom. CITYNEWS
Public health officials are investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at six more Toronto schools.
Toronto Public Health said more than two cases have been reported at the following schools: Dante Alighieri Academy, Stephen Leacock Collegiate Institute, St. Jude Catholic School, St. Augustine Catholic School, Millwood Junior School and Huron Street Junior Public School
“We’re carefully investigating and following our process of working with our school community to notify close contacts, and ask them to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested.”
So far, the schools remain open.
Meanwhile, the Toronto District School Board continues to deal with COVID-19 cases at its schools, among students and staff. So far, Chester Le Junior Public School and Clairlea Public School have reported the most number of cases. As of Thursday morning, there were eight cases (seven students and one staff member) at Chester Le and seven cases (all students) at Clairlea. These two schools remain open as well.