Toronto health officials declare COVID-19 outbreaks at 6 more schools

Public health officials are investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at six more Toronto schools.

Toronto Public Health said more than two cases have been reported at the following schools: Dante Alighieri Academy, Stephen Leacock Collegiate Institute, St. Jude Catholic School, St. Augustine Catholic School, Millwood Junior School and Huron Street Junior Public School

“This means that we’ve declared outbreaks in these settings,” officials said in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

“We’re carefully investigating and following our process of working with our school community to notify close contacts, and ask them to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested.”

So far, the schools remain open.

Meanwhile, the Toronto District School Board continues to deal with COVID-19 cases at its schools, among students and staff. So far, Chester Le Junior Public School and Clairlea Public School have reported the most number of cases. As of Thursday morning, there were eight cases (seven students and one staff member) at Chester Le and seven cases (all students) at Clairlea. These two schools remain open as well.

On Tuesday, the province said it would be rolling out a “targeted” rapid COVID-19 testing program for schools and child-care settings in areas of the province where “risk of transmission is high.”