2 arrested in July shooting death of 47-year-old in North York
by News Staff
Posted Oct 7, 2021 12:56 pm EDT
Toronto police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of a Toronto man back in July.
The incident occurred on July 5 in the Keele Street and Finch Avenue West area.
Police say the victim, Jason Cockburn, got into an argument at a bar. When he left, he was followed by another man who shot him and fled the scene.
The victim was rushed to hospital and put on life support, but died on July 18.
On Wednesday, police arrested Angel Ramirez Casanova, 22, of Woodbridge, and Yanique Ellison, 34, of Brampton. They are both charged with first-degree murder.
They were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
This is Toronto’s 37th homicide of 2021.
