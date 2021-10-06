'Very difficult' to enforce: Metrolinx not planning vaccine passport checks

Metrolinx currently has no plans to implement a vaccine passport check policy for GO Train and UP Express riders, saying it would be too arduous to put into effect and enforce.

“Practically speaking it would be very difficult for a public transit agency with hundreds of entry and exits to trains and buses to manage checking customers vaccine passports,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told 680 NEWS on Wednesday.

Metrolinx adds that while proof of vaccination won’t be required, passengers are encouraged to get their shots.

Face masks are mandatory on all Metrolinx vehicles and a mandatory vaccine policy is in effect for all staff.

On Wednesday the federal government announced that all travellers in federally regulated air, rail and marine services will have to be fully vaccinated by November 30, with a one-month grace period where proof of a recent negative COVID test will still be accepted.

The onus will be on those operators, such as Air Canada, West Jet, Via Rail, to verify proof of vaccination which can include paper copies or provincial vaccination passports.

With files from The Canadian Press