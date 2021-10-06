Loading articles...

Some Ontario health units tighten immunization rules for indoor youth sports

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Some Ontario health units are taking a harder line than the province on COVID-19 vaccination rules for youth sports.

The province’s proof-of-vaccination policy affecting gyms and other indoor facilities exempts people under age 18 who are entering fitness facilities to participate in organized sports.

But health units covering Windsor-Essex County and York Region have revoked that exemption.

They say heavy breathing, close and prolonged contact and crowded spaces during indoor sports increase the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission.

Medical officers covering seven northern Ontario health units are requiring vaccination for coaches, officials and volunteers aged 12 and older at indoor organized sports.

The immunization rule doesn’t apply to youth participants but the group of top doctors says they will change that if deemed necessary.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching Weston express - left lane blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:40 PM
Some sunny breaks this afternoon, partial clearing tonight and then a return to cloud to end the week into Saturday…
Latest Weather
Read more