Security image released of suspect prowling Leslieville homes
by News Staff
Posted Oct 6, 2021 6:26 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 6, 2021 at 7:58 am EDT
Image of a suspect wanted in a prowl by night investigation in Leslieville, Oct. 6, 2021. HANDOUT/Toronto Police
Toronto police are on the hunt for a man caught on camera trying to break into homes in Leslieville.
Officials said a man has been targeting homes in the Dundas Street East and Leslie Street area. It’s alleged the man has been trying to break into homes in the evening and overnight hours.
Police say on a few occasions the man was reportedly seen travelling on a bike.
The suspect is described as between the age of 30 and 35, with a medium build. He has a clean shaven, bald head.
He was seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, knee-length sports shorts with stripes on the side, black socks, and casual footwear.
Police have released a full security image and a brief security video clip of the suspect.
VIDEO
Full security image of a suspected wanted in a prowl by night investigation in Leslieville, Oct. 6, 2021. HANDOUT/Toronto Police
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Const. Yan at 416-808-5500.
Or
