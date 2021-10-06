What is open/closed for Thanksgiving weekend?

For the first time since the pandemic began, health officials are encouraging families to gather for a holiday as long as they are vaccinated against COVID-19 just in time for Thanksgiving.

The long weekend arrives this Saturday, October 9 to Monday, October 11.

Some attractions and establishments are closed or are operating on different hours due to the holiday.

Here’s what’s open and closed in the city this weekend:

Attractions

Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO)

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Black Creek Pioneer Village

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.

Casa Loma/Legends of Horror

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Casa Loma, 5 p.m. until late for Legends of Horror Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Canada’s Wonderland

Park open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Halloween Haunt 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.

CN Tower

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday

High Park Zoo

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Hockey Hall of Fame

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Ontario Place

6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Ripley’s Aquarium

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The ROM

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday.

The Toronto Zoo

9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Malls

Eaton Centre

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday

Fairview Mall

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday.

Sherway Gardens

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday.

Scarborough Town Centre

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday.

LCBO

All LCBO stores will be closed on holiday Monday.

Select locations will be open Saturday and Sunday, with varied hours.

The Beer Store

The Beer Store locations will be open Saturday and Sunday, with varied hours depending on location.

All stores will be closed Monday.

Transit:

The TTC will have holiday service Monday.

Services:

Banks and government offices are closed.

Canada Post offices are closed.

Toronto Public Library branches are closed Sunday and Monday.