Moderna submits for approval of Spikevax booster dose to Health Canada

Health Canada says it has received a submission from Moderna for the approval of a booster dose of the SpikeVax vaccine.

Health Canada says it’s now conducting a “thorough, independent and evidence-based review of the submission.”

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has recommended booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine for higher risk Canadians such as residents of long-term care homes, and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Earlier this year Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the country would be getting 35-million booster doses from Pfizer.

Health Canada says NACI will continue to monitor the evolving evidence regarding booster doses for both key populations and the general public and will update guidance as needed.

