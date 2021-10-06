How a Calgary-based proof of vaccination app was breached

In today’s Big Story podcast, Portpass was recommended to fans by the entity that owns two Calgary sports teams. They weren’t alone. According to the company’s estimates, more than 500,000 Canadians were using Portpass to show proof of their vaccination status. And then a local app developer got curious about what was under the hood of this supposedly secure application and started digging around. Now the police are investigating and Portpass is no longer in application stores. What happened, and how many people’s records may have been exposed?

GUEST: Sarah Rieger, CBC Calgary

