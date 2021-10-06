Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ford declines Opposition call to review PC caucus medical exemptions
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 6, 2021 2:12 pm EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks to his office in the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday, June 14, 2021 as MPPs debate the government's legislation that will enable it to invoke the notwithstanding clause to deal with a court ruling on a third party election financing law. The Ontario Superior Court had struck down the Election Finances Act, tabled by the province this year, that would have limited third-party spending outside an election year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Premier Doug Ford says he won’t get involved in people’s personal medical records.
He made the comments in question period today, responding to the NDP urging that the premier review the two medical exemptions from COVID-19 vaccines among his caucus members.
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has said the rate of legitimate medical exemptions should be about 1-5 in 100,000 people.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has said it is “statistically curious” that the Progressive Conservative caucus has two in 70.
Ford announced that everyone in his caucus had to be vaccinated, but both Lindsey Park, who represents Durham, and Christina Mitas, who represents Scarborough Centre, presented medical exemptions.
Park remains in caucus but was stripped of her role as parliamentary assistant to the attorney general because until as recently as Friday she misrepresented her vaccination status to her party.