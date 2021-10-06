Case of alleged London, Ont., attacker adjourned for 2 weeks as disclosure rolls in

A young man facing terrorism charges for allegedly targeting a Muslim family and killing them with his truck in southwestern Ontario has had his case adjourned for two weeks.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, of London, Ont., faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in what the prosecution says was an act of terrorism.

Police allege the June 6 attack was motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed while out for an evening walk.

The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously hurt.

Prosecutors say more disclosure will be on its way to the defence soon. The case returns to court on Oct. 20.