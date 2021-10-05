Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
York police make arrests in fatal 2019 double shooting
by News staff
Posted Oct 5, 2021 1:59 pm EDT
File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)
York regional police have charged two men in connection to a fatal double shooting in Markham dating back to August 2019.
Police were called to a restaurant at 5460 Highway 7 East on August 1, 2019 at around 11 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
When police arrived, they found a deceased man at the scene and a critically injured woman.
The woman survived and has since recovered.
Witnesses told police they saw a motorcycle speeding away from the crime scene.
On Thursday, September 30, 2021, police arrested Trung Van Duong, 37, of Vaughan and Saeed Savalanpour, 33, of Richmond Hill.
Both face charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
{* loginWidget *}