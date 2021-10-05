Trudeau returns to Ottawa following untimely B.C. vacation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be back in Ottawa on Tuesday following his untimely Tofino vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Trudeau apologized to B.C. Indigenous leaders over the weekend, but has yet to speak publicly on the matter.

The Prime Minister attended a truth and reconciliation event last Wednesday night – the next day his itinerary did not mention that he was flying out west to Tofino. The itinerary simply said he would be conducting private meetings in Ottawa.

The same thing is listed on Trudeau’s itinerary for Tuesday.

On Sunday, Trudeau’s press secretary confirmed that he had reached out to the chief of the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc First Nation Saturday and offered an apology for not responding to invitations to visit the community.

PM spokesperson Ann-Clara Vaillancourt told 680 NEWS “He reached out [Saturday], spoke with the Chief, offered an apology, discussed the path forward and is looking forward to visiting the community soon.”

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald said the PM’s apology fell short.

“As I stated to the Catholic church, hollow apologies will no longer be accepted. As National Chief, on behalf of all First Nations, I expect concrete action and changed behaviours. The Prime Minister must demonstrate through actions that he is committed to the healing path forward,” she said.

Meanwhile, Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus will be holding a news conference on Tuesday morning and calling on the federal government to take concrete steps towards reconciliation in this country.

Erin O’Toole faces caucus

Erin O’Toole’s leadership will face its first test since the Conservative Party’s disappointing election defeat two weeks ago.

The 119 Conservative MPs are set to gather in person in Ottawa where they will have to decide whether they want the power to review O’toole’s leadership.

Under legislation passed in 2015, each party’s caucus is required to decide after an election whether it wants to empower its members to trigger a leadership review. The review requires a written notice backed by at least 20 per cent of caucus.

Several conservative MPs, speaking to the Toronto Star on the condition of anonymity, say they believe their colleagues could vote in favour of launching a leadership review but tell the paper where was no sign on Monday that anyone was actively gathering signatures.

With files from the Canadian Press