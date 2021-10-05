Loading articles...

Structurally unsound building being taken down at Bloor and East Mall

Last Updated Oct 5, 2021 at 8:14 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say a building in the Bloor Street and The East Mall area is structurally unsound and is being taken down immediately.

Police were called to the area at around 5:30 p.m. and The East Mall between Bloor Street and Gibbs Road was closed to traffic.

The eight storey building was unoccupied and an interior wall had collapsed.

Toronto Fire tells CityNews the site foreman was on scene and no injuries were reported.

Police, fire and TTC crews cleared the scene after it was confirmed that there was no risk of injuries.

A CityNews viewers says residents of the nearby Valhalla condo community are unable to return to their units at this time.

