2 arrested after single vehicle collision in Brampton

Two males have been arrested after a single vehicle collision in Brampton.

Police were called to Sinclair Court and Kenwood Drive just after 8 p.m. for reports of a vehicle in a pole.

Two people were spotted leaving the scene of the incident and shortly after, police say they had arrested one male.

A second male was later taken into custody. One of the males was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released.