Loading articles...

2 arrested after single vehicle collision in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police vehicle in an undated file photo (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)

Two males have been arrested after a single vehicle collision in Brampton.

Police were called to Sinclair Court and Kenwood Drive just after 8 p.m. for reports of a vehicle in a pole.

Two people were spotted leaving the scene of the incident and shortly after, police say they had arrested one male.

A second male was later taken into custody. One of the males was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:49 PM
NB Don Valley Parkway north of Don Mills - the right lane is blocked because of a crash #NBDVP.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:47 PM
Today was day 3 of a "hard to get out of bed" kinda morning because of the cloud. Tomorrow, it'll be day 4
Latest Weather
Read more