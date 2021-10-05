Man struck by vehicle on Hwy. 401 after stopping to help with truck crash

A man is in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 401 while trying to help following a crash in the area.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound lanes of the highway near the Renforth bridge.

The man was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Provincial police said a vehicle with three people inside stopped to help after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed on the westbound lanes of the 401 at Highway 427.

An oncoming SUV then hit the truck. It appears the truck then struck one of the people who stopped to help.