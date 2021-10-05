Stabbing victim located near North York school, lockdown still in effect

Toronto police say they have located the male victim of a stabbing near a North York school.

In a tweet, police said there are reports that a person has been stabbed inside George S. Henry Academy at 200 Graydon Hall Drive around 1:40 p.m.

The victim was eventually located, but was not in the school. He is being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Toronto District School Board says the school is in lockdown while police investigate.

There’s no word on suspects at this time.