Fire breaks out at house under construction in North York

The Ontario fire marshal’s office has been notified after a three-alarm fire broke out at a house under construction in North York.

Emergency services were called to the large home on Old Colony Road near Bayview Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof were visible as firefighters fought the blaze from the outside.

A corner of the property also collapsed.

Neighbouring homes were not required to be evacuated, but some neighbours self-evacuated.

Power was turned off to the block while firefighters worked to knock down the fire. The fire has since been extinguished.

There’s no word on a cause at this time.