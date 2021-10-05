Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
NDP, Liberals to propose legislation to create safety zones around hospitals, schools
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 5, 2021 3:22 pm EDT
Healthcare workers watch from as window as demonstrators gather outside Toronto General Hospital, on Monday September 13, 2021, to protest against COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 vaccine passports and COVID-19 related restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Both the Ontario NDP and the Liberals are set to introduce bills to create safety zones around institutions such as hospitals and schools to protect them from anti-vaccine harassment.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says health-care workers shouldn’t have to be worried about “walking a gauntlet of hate and vitriol” on their way into work to save people’s lives.
She says she is glad the Liberals “jumped on board” with her idea, which she first raised in August, in response to what she called organized campaigns to target small businesses implementing public health measures.
Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says Ontario has seen limited protests, and workers have not been blocked from entering those spaces “to any large degree.”
She says she will look at the bills that get tabled, but notes that threatening and intimidation are already criminal offences.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says even if the government says right now it doesn’t support the creation of safety zones, it’s important to keep pushing because Premier Doug Ford has reversed his position on many other measures throughout the pandemic.