Fire crews battling blaze at house under construction in North York

Last Updated Oct 5, 2021 at 11:25 pm EDT

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Fire crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at a house under construction in North York

Emergency services were called to Old Colony Road near Bayview Avenue around 10 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof were visible as firefighters fought the blaze from the outside.

Neighboring homes were not required to be evacuated, but some of the neighbours self-evacuated.

There’s no word on a cause at this time.

More to come

