A reporter’s investigation into the origins of COVID-19

In today’s Big Story podcast, in the early days of the pandemic, a conspiracy theory claimed that the virus was intentionally released from a lab. It was seized upon by the worst people and drove racist scapegoating of Asian people around the world. And if that wasn’t horrific enough, it also managed to poison the well for the investigations that must be done now. Not to prove that the virus was released on purpose—that’s a conspiracy—but to pinpoint, as accurately as we can, how the virus made its way into humans and what we can learn from understanding that.

So: What’s the case for COVID-19 having leaked from a laboratory?

GUEST: Elaine Dewar, investigative journalist and author of On the Origin of the Deadliest Pandemic in 100 Years

