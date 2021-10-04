Woman dead after suffering medical episode and crashing car into parked trailer, Peel police say

A woman is dead after suffering a medical episode and driving her car into the back of a parked trailer in Mississauga, police said Monday.

Peel police said they were called at around 2:07 p.m. to a Brick furniture store in the Ridgeway Drive and Dundas Street area for a report of a collision.

The driver had life-threatening injuries when emergency crews arrived. She was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other people were injured in the incident, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.