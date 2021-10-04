Loading articles...

Woman dead after suffering medical episode and crashing car into parked trailer, Peel police say

A woman was killed after suffering a medical and crashing her car into the back of parked trailer in Mississauga on Oct. 4, 2021. (CITYNEWS/Tony Fera)

A woman is dead after suffering a medical episode and driving her car into the back of a parked trailer in Mississauga, police said Monday.

Peel police said they were called at around 2:07 p.m. to a Brick furniture store in the Ridgeway Drive and Dundas Street area for a report of a collision.

The driver had life-threatening injuries when emergency crews arrived. She was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other people were injured in the incident, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

 

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 south of Pearson express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:11 PM
If you've got frost-sensitive plants outside, no worries for at least the next 2 weeks as overnight lows will not e…
Latest Weather
Read more