'We'll remember this': Trudeau's fragile relationship with Indigenous communities after Tofino vacation

Trudeau has been slammed for spending the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

'He wasn't there, and he wasn't there for us. He wasn't standing with the children,' said UBCIC vice president

Expert says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has lost a lot of support in Indigenous communities after latest scandal

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s itinerary says he is returning to Ottawa Monday, days after he received widespread criticism for flying to Tofino, B.C. for a family vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

To repair the damage of that choice, Indigenous leaders and experts say Trudeau has a tough hill to climb.

Dr. Veldon Coburn with the Institute of Indigenous Research and Studies at the University of Ottawa says Trudeau has wasted his political capital and lost a lot of support in Indigenous communities.

“This has been a cumulative effect of quite a bit of disappointment over the last six years. We will get over it, we’ll get past it, but we won’t forget it,” he said.

Chief Don Tom, vice president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, says no matter what the prime minister does moving forward, it will be hard to forget what happened on the very first day for Truth and Reconciliation.

“He wasn’t there, and he wasn’t there for us. He wasn’t standing with the children,” Chief Tom said, adding it won’t be easy to repair the broken trust, which reflects six years of not meeting expectations.

“We’ll remember this.”

Some say it will be tough for Trudeau to make this right. Coburn and Tom say communities need to finally see concrete action on issues like boil water advisories and housing, and for the government to drop court challenges with Indigenous children to begin to make things right.

However, Coburn says there is still a chance for the prime minister to change course.

“We have a lifetime of this and that can be overcome in the next couple of years if he just stops carrying out the detrimental actions that he continues to do today, which includes denying equitable treatment and supports,” Coburn said.

Chief Tom agrees Trudeau can work to regain trust, but only if he takes real action to address the issues mentioned and more.

“Less symbolic and more substance. Be in the communities, meet with First Nations, and really work on reconciliation,” he said.

Apology from Trudeau

The prime minister has apologized to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. for not responding to invitations to attend truth and reconciliation events on Thursday.

According to Chief Rosanne Casimir, the community had twice invited Trudeau to join residential school survivors and their families on Sept. 30 and had not heard back. Earlier this year, the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School was where the remains of 215 children were confirmed.

Before word came out that Trudeau was vacationing in Tofino on Thursday, his daily public itinerary had showed he was in “private meetings.” That was later updated to reflect his actual location.

Meanwhile, Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald has said says she doesn’t want any more hollow apologies.

“As National Chief, on behalf of all First Nations, I expect concrete action and changed behaviours. The Prime Minister must demonstrate through actions that he is committed to the healing path forward,” said Archibald.

-With files from The Canadian Press and news staff