Throne speech sets optimistic tone for economic recovery from pandemic

The Doug Ford government’s seven-page speech from the throne lays out no new ideas but promises the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be “fueled by economic growth, not painful tax hikes or spending cuts.”

The speech, delivered by Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell, was otherwise a recap of government initiatives during the pandemic.

Designed to be a reset for the government eight months ahead of the provincial election, the speech set an optimistic tone for pandemic recovery.

“If additional public health measures are needed they will be localized and targeted,” the speech declared. “At the advice of the chief medical officer of health, they will seek to minimize disruptions to businesses and families.”

“The ultimate goal … is to prevent future lockdowns.”



The speech promised to continue to build up hospital capacity but lays out no new specific plans.

To boost the economy, the government promised to, “Build Ontario. Build roads and highways. Build and expand transit to communities across the province.”

Not mentioned once in the speech was education, something Ontario Liberal Leader, Steven Del Duca, took exception to.

“Nothing but empty rhetoric,” Del Duca said. “Absolutely shocking that we had to wait so long to hear so little from someone who’s been in hiding for months.”

But government house leader, Paul Calandra, defended the speech.

“It does highlight some of the things we want to do, it’s not just about COVID but also moving forward with an economic recovery post-COVID.”

Premier Ford was in his seat in the legislature but did not take questions from reporters.

When asked why Ford did not face the media today and why he’s been largely absent from the public eye, Calandra said Ford is heading up north to meet Frontline workers.

The government doesn’t make Ford’s schedule available.

Absent from her seat was PC MPP, Lindsey Park, who lied to her party about her vaccine status.

When asked about Park, Calandra called it “an error in judgement,” adding: “She has the right to continue her work as a parliamentarian and she will do that from within the caucus.”

The legislature had been set to return on Sept. 13, but early last month Ford prorogued it until after the federal election, which was held Sept. 20.

The prorogation is the government’s first since it came to power more than three years ago, and begins a new legislative session.

With files from The Canadian Press