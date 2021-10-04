Loading articles...

Ontario’s top doctor to make announcement on rapid COVID-19 testing

Last Updated Oct 4, 2021 at 4:21 pm EDT

Dr. Kieran Moore attends a press briefing at Queens Park in Toronto on Thursday June 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Sources at Queen’s Park say Ontario’s top doctor will make an announcement Tuesday about a targeted surveillance and rapid COVID-19 testing strategy in schools.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is set to make an announcement from Queen’s Park at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Last week Moore said the province was “reviewing” its use of rapid tests in schools — particularly in high-risk areas — and suggested more news would be coming.

“I want to assure Ontarians, we are reviewing asymptomatic testing and its possible application to schools across Ontario,” he said. He argued that schools are safe with “excellent” protocols in place.

“An asymptomatic testing strategy will only further build confidence and support our school system,” he said. “That’s absolutely being addressed and stay tuned as we make further announcements on this subject.”

The province has reported a total of 2,430 school-related cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, with 146 new cases being reported Monday.

