Police identify victim, suspect in fatal east end stabbing

Toronto police have identified the victim and suspect in a fatal east end stabbing

Police allege Jennifer Sacobie, 45, fatally stabbed Adam James Nash, 39, on Sunday, October 3 in the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area at around 4 a.m.

Police found Nash (pictured below) badly injured at the scene. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Sacobie was arrested at the scene.

She is facing a single count of second-degree murder.