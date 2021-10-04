Loading articles...

Ontario reports 511 new cases of COVID-19, 2 more deaths

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 -- People line up for COVID-19 tests outside a COVID-19 testing bus in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng via Getty Images)

Ontario is reporting 511 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two additional deaths.

The province tested 23,667 people yesterday, for a test positivity rate of two per cent.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said 159 people are in ICU battling the virus and 146 are in hospital.

Elliott adds that due to a technical issue, vaccination data has been delayed.

More to come

