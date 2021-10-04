Peel police seek missing man believed to be in crisis and in possession of firearms

Peel police have issued a public safety warning while they search for a missing man believed to be in crisis and in possession of firearms.

Police say Ruben Mukja, 33, was reported missing on Sunday, October 3 at around 9:40 a.m. from the Westminster Place and Rathburn Road East area of Mississauga.

He was last seen on Saturday, October 2 at around 10:30 p.m.

“As the investigation has unfolded, police have learned that Ruben Mukja is believed to be in a state of crisis and may be in possession of several firearms,” police said in a release.

He’s described as male, five foot nine, with a a medium build and short brown hair. Mukja was last seen wearing an olive green windbreaker jacket, white running shoes and a black backpack.

Police say if you see Mukja, don’t approach him and call 911.