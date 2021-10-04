Loading articles...

Man injured in stabbing near Dundas Street West and Dufferin Street

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto police say a man has been injured following a stabbing in a west Toronto neighbourhood.

Police said they were called at around 8:25 p.m. Monday to the Dundas Street West and Beaconsfield Avenue area for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the back, police said.

He was transported to the hospital by paramedics. His medical status has not been released at this point.

One person is in custody in connection to the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

