Ford accused of 'double standard' as unvaxxed MPP allowed to stay in caucus

Opposition leaders at Queen’s Park are accusing Premier Doug Ford of a double standard after he allowed Durham MPP Lindsay Park to remain in caucus despite her misrepresenting her vaccination status.

“We were under the impression that Ms. Park had been vaccinated,” Government House Leader Paul Calandra told reporters Monday.

“It was our impression, my impression that Ms. Park was to be vaccinated and subsequently she sought and received a medical exemption without properly communicating that to myself or the rest of the house leadership. While she is eligible to get a medical exemption and we will support that, it certainly wasn’t communicated in the proper fashion to us and as a result she’s lost her position as a parliamentary assistant.”

The government’s handling of this case is different than how it handled that of former Tory MPP Rick Nicholls, who was kicked out of the PC caucus last month for not being vaccinated.

“I have no idea why there’s a different standard or a double standard with Ms. Park and Mr. Nicholls” said NDP Leader Andrea Horwath. “I guess in this case, he wanted to protect her by keeping her in his caucus.”

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said he thinks it “sends a very dangerous message to the people of this province about what we’re really doing with vaccines.”

On Monday, the government announced it would table a motion in the legislature Tuesday to remove Nicholls as deputy speaker and replace him with PC MPP Bill Walker.