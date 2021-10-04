Facebook, Instagram down for users due to unidentified issue

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – You may have trouble checking your Facebook page or Instagram account after an outage was reported Monday morning.

Facebook, which owns both platforms, as well as the WhatsApp messaging service, says it’s aware some users are having trouble “accessing our apps and products.”

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company says in a statement.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

What exactly is behind the outage or when it will be resolved remains unclear.

People first started reporting issues around 9 a.m. PT.