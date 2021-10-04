Loading articles...

Facebook, Instagram down for users due to unidentified issue

FILE - Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are are displayed on an iPhone in New York. March 13, 2019. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jenny Kane, File

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – You may have trouble checking your Facebook page or Instagram account after an outage was reported Monday morning.

Facebook, which owns both platforms, as well as the WhatsApp messaging service, says it’s aware some users are having trouble “accessing our apps and products.”

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company says in a statement.

What exactly is behind the outage or when it will be resolved remains unclear.

People first started reporting issues around 9 a.m. PT.

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 west of James Snow Pwky - right lane remains closed due to a collision, delays from Mavis. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
Retweeted @YYZ_Weather: #Toronto just had its wettest September since September 1996. Total precipitation was 138.6mm. #ONWx #TOWx
Latest Weather
Read more