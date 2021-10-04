Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ambassador Bridge border crossing closed in both directions over possible explosives
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 4, 2021 11:49 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 4, 2021 at 1:02 pm EDT
Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
Police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as they investigate an “isolated incident” of possible explosives found in a vehicle.
Windsor, Ont., police say they’re still investigating but note that no direct threats were made to places or people in connection with the possible explosives.
Investigators say the area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor and Detroit has also been evacuated.
Police say the Canada Border Services Agency alerted them after possible explosives were found in a vehicle in the secondary inspection area of the bridge complex.
They say traffic has been rerouted during the investigation to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia, Ont.
CBSA officials say their local managers are working closely with emergency officials on both sides of the border to monitor the situation and minimize traffic disruptions.
The federal agency also says that it will rely on emergency and highway officials to indicate when it’s safe to resume travel on the bridge.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
{* loginWidget *}