Woman, 58, killed in 2-vehicle crash on Gardiner Expressway Sunday

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway early Sunday morning, Toronto police said.

Police said they were called to the eastbound lanes of the expressway near Islington Avenue at around 1:32 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Investigators with Traffic Services said a vehicle was travelling in the eastbound lanes when it was struck from behind by another vehicle, causing it to crash into a guardrail.

The female victim, 58, was in the vehicle that struck the guardrail. A male passenger was also in that vehicle. He was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries, police said.

Investigators said the driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene.

Photos and video from the scene showed a vehicle flipped over near the centre median of the highway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.