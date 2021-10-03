Loading articles...

Woman arrested in connection to alleged hate crime in Scarborough, Toronto police say

Last Updated Oct 3, 2021 at 4:13 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say they have arrested a woman in connection to an alleged hate crime in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Investigators said they were contacted on Sept. 28 for a report of a threatening phone call.

Police said a man had performed a religious ceremony and that he had allegedly “received numerous threatening phone calls.”

Investigators said they consulted the police’s hate crime unit and it was determined the incident would be investigated as a possible hate crime.

On Friday, police said they arrested Umananthini Nishanathan, 47, of Toronto.

She has been charged with Utter Threats and Criminal Harassment, police said.

Police said she will appear in court on Nov. 16.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:16 PM
Problems CLEARED from #EB401 east of the 404 express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 PM
Visibility as of 3:15 p.m. across the #GTA is reduced because of the fog and mist that has set up. Have that full…
Latest Weather
Read more