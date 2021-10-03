Woman arrested in connection to alleged hate crime in Scarborough, Toronto police say

Toronto police say they have arrested a woman in connection to an alleged hate crime in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Investigators said they were contacted on Sept. 28 for a report of a threatening phone call.

Police said a man had performed a religious ceremony and that he had allegedly “received numerous threatening phone calls.”

Investigators said they consulted the police’s hate crime unit and it was determined the incident would be investigated as a possible hate crime.

On Friday, police said they arrested Umananthini Nishanathan, 47, of Toronto.

She has been charged with Utter Threats and Criminal Harassment, police said.

Police said she will appear in court on Nov. 16.