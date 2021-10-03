Teen cyclist seriously injured in Brampton collision

A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Police say the girl was cycling in the area of Goreway Drive and Richgrove Drive when she was struck just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

The driver remained on the scene.

The girl was alert and conscious before being transported to a children’s trauma centre.

It’s not clear if speed or weather conditions were factors at the time of the crash.