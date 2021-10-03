Loading articles...

Ontario police watchdog investigating after man dies following stun gun shot

A Special Investigations Unit vehicle outside the SIU headquarters in Mississauga on Aug. 24, 2016. GETTY IMAGES/Nakita Krucker

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 48-year-old man after a car crash east of Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit says there was a single-vehicle collision around 12 p.m. Saturday on Highway 115 north of Highway 407 in Durham Region.

The SIU says there was an “interaction” between the man involved in the collision and a Durham regional police officer.

They say the officer fired his stun gun at the man.

The SIU says the man was taken to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The agency is asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2021.

