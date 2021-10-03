Loading articles...

Ontario reports 580 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Last Updated Oct 3, 2021 at 10:39 am EDT

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML

Ontario reported 580 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a decrease from the 704 new cases reported Saturday.

“407 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 173 are in fully vaccinated individuals,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Sunday morning.

Of the 144 people in the hospital with coronavirus, 163 are in Intensive Care Units (ICU), Elliott added.

Two more fatalities were recorded, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 9,752 people.

The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 588,101, with 573,366 cases considered resolved.

 

 

