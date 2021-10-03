Loading articles...

Major oil spill off Southern California fouls beaches

An oil spill was reported in Huntington Beach, a municipality south of Los Angeles on Oct. 3, 2021. (GOOGLE MAPS)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.

At least 98,420 litres of oil spilled into the waters off Orange County, according to a statement from the city of Huntington Beach.

“The spill has significantly affected Huntington Beach, with substantial ecological impacts occurring at the beach and at the Huntington Beach Wetlands,” the statement said.

The Los Angeles Times reported that birds and fish have been killed. Crews led by the U.S. Coast Guard deployed skimmers and floating barriers known as booms to try to stop further incursion into the wetlands and the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve.

The coastline was closed from the Huntington Beach Pier nearly 6.4 kilometres south to the Santa Ana River jetty. Officials cancelled the final day of the annual Pacific Air Show that typically draws thousands of spectators to Huntington Beach, a city of about 199,000 residents about 48 kilometres south of downtown Los Angeles.

The Times said the oil slick is believed to have originated from a pipeline leak. The Huntington Beach statement early Sunday said “while the leak has not been completely stopped, preliminary patching has been completed to repair the oil spill site,” with additional repairs planned.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 05:53 PM
UPDATE: 2 right lanes now blocked #EB401 at Leslie collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 20 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 12:45PM UPDATE: Rain starting to creep into Downtown Toronto and bringing some moderate rain for areas in the Niagara Region.…
Latest Weather
Read more