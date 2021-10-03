Man dead following stabbing in Coxwell and Gerrard-area apartment building

A man is dead following an alleged “altercation” in an east Toronto apartment building early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the Coxwell and Casci Avenues area at around 3:58 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a man with stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital but later died of his injuries, police said.

A woman is in custody in connection with the incident, police said.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.