Man dead following stabbing in Coxwell and Gerrard-area apartment building

Last Updated Oct 3, 2021 at 8:54 am EDT

Police investigate a fatal stabbing at an apartment building in the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street area on Oct. 3, 2021. (CITYNEWS/Rylan Vallee)

A man is dead following an alleged “altercation” in an east Toronto apartment building early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the Coxwell and Casci Avenues area at around 3:58 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a man with stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital but later died of his injuries, police said.

A woman is in custody in connection with the incident, police said.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

