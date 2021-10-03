10MW: Carnage, Venom, and Tony Soprano rule the Top 10!

It’s all about the villains this week in the MUST-WATCH Top 10! A Marvel antihero takes on the personification of carnage, we see the rise of a crime family, and a serial killer with a penchant for cars all make on the list! But who will reign supreme this week?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage



Platform: Cinemas

Starting this week off with a box-office success!

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the sequel to 2018’s Venom. Tom Hardy (from Mad Max: Fury Road and Inception) reprises his dual role as disgraced journalist Eddie Brock, and the alien symbiote Venom. This time, Brock is doing a report on serial killer Cletus Kassady (played by Woody Harrelson from the first season of True Detective), who is able to get a piece of Brock’s blood. He uses this to create his own symbiote, called Carnage. They break out of prison, and decide to create pure carnage everywhere they go. Brock and Venom, the oddest of odd couples, are having their own relationship issues. They’ll have to work through them together if they want to save their world from the deadliest villain it’s seen, and have some people left around to eat. This sequel is directed by Andy Serkis (who played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings franchise), and also stars Michelle Williams (from Certain Women), Naomie Harris (from Moonlight) and Stephen Graham (from Boardwalk Empire).

You can watch it in cinemas now!

All Or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs



Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Next up, a docu-series you absolutely can’t miss!

All Or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs is the latest season of Amazon Prime Video’s sports documentary show. Previous seasons have focused mostly on American football (such as the Dallas Cowboys or the Arizona Cardinals), as well as some European football teams (like Manchester City or Bayern Munich). This is the show’s first look at hockey, as well as any Canadian teams. It specifically focuses on their most recent season, which saw them heading to the playoffs and losing against the Montreal Canadiens. All or Nothing focuses on several different elements, from the coaches, to the players, to how the team managed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Episodes come out weekly on Amazon Prime Video!

The Many Saints of Newark



Streaming platform: Cinemas

Time to get out the gabagool!

The Many Saints of Newark is a prequel movie for the acclaimed HBO show, the Sopranos. It’s written by the series’ creator David Chase, and it’s directed by Alan Taylor, who directed several episodes of the show. This is set in 1967, during a series of race riots across the United States. Tony Soprano (played by Michael Gandolfini, the son of the show’s star James Gandolfini) is just a high school student living in a family in the mob. He’s very close with his uncle Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola from Disobedience), who this film focuses on. Fans of the original show will remember the name Moltisanti, as the shows deuteragonist was Christopher Moltisanti (played by Michael Imperioli from Jungle Fever), who returns to narrate this film. Offering a look at an incredibly tumultuous period of American history through the lens of one of the greatest shows of all time, you absolutely can’t miss this one!

What’s Your Ailment with Maria Bamford?



Streaming platform: CBC Gem

Mental health is one of the major themes of the Sopranos and the Many Saints of Newark, so let’s take a look at a new show about mental health!

What’s Your Ailment with Maria Bamford? is a talk show hosted by comedian Maria Bamford. The show operates on the premise that it can be very challenging for many to talk about mental health, so why not get a lot of funny people to talk about it? Across the episodes, she interviews comedians like Andy Kindler, Tig Notaro, and Jen Kirkman, among several others. Bamford (who appeared in Arrested Development and Lady Dynamite) is famous for frequently discussing her mental health in her stand-up. She’s been diagnosed with bipolar II disorder, and spent several weeks in hospital for nervous breakdowns. She’s made comedy about mental health her specialty, and she’s the perfect choice to host a talk show about mental health!

You can watch all episodes of this show on CBC Gem now!

Titane



Streaming platform: Cinemas

Lastly, one of the strangest films you’ll see this year!

Titane is a French film from Julia Ducournau (who directed Raw). Titane was this year’s recipient of the Palme d’Or, the most prestigious award in world cinema. It also played at TIFF 21. It’s about a young woman (played by newcomer Agathe Rouselle) with a metal plate in her head. She kills a guy who tries to rape her, and then she goes on the run. She disguises herself, and pretends to be the grown-up version of a boy who went missing a decade ago. She meets and stays with the boy’s father (played by French actor Vincent Lindon from the Measure of a Man). He’s incredibly excited to re-unite with his son, but those around him suspect something’s off. Calling back to films like Crash and brimming with violent sentimentality, this is a film you absolutely can’t miss! That said, you definitely don’t wanna take the kids to Titane.

It’s playing in theatres now!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Night of the Animated Dead – VOD

9. Squid Game – Netflix

8. Cry Macho – Cinemas

7. What’s Your Ailment with Maria Bamford? – CBC Gem

6. Maid – Netflix

5. The Many Saints of Newark – Cinemas

4. All Or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs – Amazon Prime Video

3. Star Wars: Visions – Disney+

2. Titane – Cinemas

1. Venom: Let There Be Carnage – Cinemas