Man injured following stabbing near Warden and Danforth Avenue

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto police say a man has suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in East Toronto.

Police say they were called to the Warden and Danforth Avenues area at around 6:02 a.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing.

Investigators say officers found a man in his 60s suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. His condition was later downgraded to serious, police say.

The incident remains under investigation, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

