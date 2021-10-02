Police search for silver SUV related to possible Brampton kidnapping

Peel Police are investigating a potential kidnapping in Brampton.

Police say they are searching for a silver Subaru Forrester SUV with license plate CECN 596. Inside are believed to be a 36-year-old woman and two children – a 4-year-old boy and a 2-month old girl.

The suspect is a 27-year-old man identified as Daniel Lawrence. He was last wearing a maroon Adidas tracksuit with stripes down the side.

Police say all four individuals are known to each other.

The vehicle was last seen eastbound on Queen Street heading towards Highway 410 just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they are concerned for the well-being of everyone in the vehicle.

Anyone spotting the vehicle is asked to contact 9-1-1. An Amber Alert is also in the process of being initiated.