Pfizer submits trial data on vaccine use in children aged 5-11 to Health Canada

Two vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sit on a table at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Halifax on Monday, May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Pfizer says it has submitted preliminary research to Health Canada on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11.

The drugmaker says it has provided the initial trial data to the federal department for review as it prepares to make a formal submission seeking authorization to use the product in children.

Pfizer says that formal submission could come later this month.

The two-shot Pfizer vaccine, developed in partnership with German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, is currently available for those aged 12 and older.

The company is testing a lower dose of the shots in children.

Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that researchers found the vaccine antibody responses in children were just as strong as those found in teenagers and young adults getting regular-strength doses.

Health Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

