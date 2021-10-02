Loading articles...

Ontario reports over 700 new COVID-19 cases

Last Updated Oct 2, 2021 at 10:32 am EDT

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 -- People line up for COVID-19 tests outside a COVID-19 testing bus in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng via Getty Images)

Ontario is reporting 704 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 506 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 198 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are now 162 people in the ICU due to COVID-19. Among the ICU patients, 155 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

More to come

