Teen stabbed several times on TTC bus near Keele and Wilson

A teen has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed several times on a TTC bus Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said they were called to the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2:15 p.m. for a report a male had been attacked on a bus and stabbed.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they have transported a male teen to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

One person is in custody, police said.

The exact age of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.