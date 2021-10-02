Loading articles...

Teen stabbed several times on TTC bus near Keele and Wilson

Last Updated Oct 2, 2021 at 4:20 pm EDT

A person was attacked and stabbed on a TTC bus near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue on Oct. 2, 2021, police say. (CITYNEWS/KEN B. TOWNSEND)

A teen has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed several times on a TTC bus Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said they were called to the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2:15 p.m. for a report a male had been attacked on a bus and stabbed.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they have transported a male teen to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

One person is in custody, police said.

The exact age of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
Retweeted @511Ontario: Update: #Incident #Clarington #HWY35 / 115 both directions at 8th Road, all lanes closed due to vehicle fire and police inv…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:33 PM
Happy to report that we have a humidex today as of 2:30 p.m. that feels more like summer! Are you enjoying this s…
Latest Weather
Read more