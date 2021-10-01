Loading articles...

What's it really like to die from COVID? An ICU doctor's harrowing step-by-step account

Last Updated Oct 1, 2021 at 2:21 pm EDT

Registered nurse Jane Abas tends to a COVID-19 variant patient who is intubated and on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Every day we see the seas of masks, the televised pleas from politicians and public health officials and the angry protests and posts from Facebook pontificators. What we don’t see are the lonesome and laboured final breaths. They take place behind closed doors.

But some physicians, like Edmonton’s Dr. Darren Markland, are using their reach on social media to peel back the curtain on COVID-19’s harshest reality – dying.

Markland, who previously shared the case of a single mom’s ICU admission, has now released a series of tweets that provide a step-by-step, clinical account of how death by COVID-19 transpires.

It’s a tragic tale often riddled with complications and coinfections and a dangerous immune response that he likens to a “wild fire that got out of control.”

“That is why none of the antiviral therapies work in the ICU,” he notes. “We are battling uncontrolled inflammation.”

As the inflammation worsens, the lungs progressively stiffen. To make matters worse, doctors must fend off blood clots, bacterial infections, bed sores, organ failure and malnutrition while waiting for the lungs to heal.

In order for that healing to take place, patients must be heavily sedated.

“It can make people incredibly weak, but there are no other options,” he said.

“There is no clear way to predict who will get better and when. It’s an unclear pathway dictated by genetics and immunity. It’s heralded by the ventilators silence as it can relax and not push the air so hard.”

Some seem to recover, only to get worse again.

Some patients eventually wake up, many don’t.

Kidney failure is usually the first sign of imminent death.

“Dialysis will keep them going forward a while longer, but without lung transplantation the heart eventually stops. Often, we sit down with families before these final things happen to let them know the path their loved ones are on.”

Markland says the journey of dying in the ICU from COVID-19, usually takes about six weeks.

They are deaths he calls largely “preventable” through vaccination and says it’s that realization that “torments” health care workers.

 

